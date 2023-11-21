ADVERTISEMENT

Three criminals, including a ‘most wanted’ arrested in Anantapur

November 21, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

SP K.K.N. Anburajan inspecting the gold jewels recovered from three notorious criminals in Anantapur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S PRASAD

The Anantapur police have arrested three criminals from across the district, including a notorious thief, and recovered gold jewellery weighing 23.5 tolas, estimated to be worth ₹12 lakh, from their possession.

The thieves were arrested by Anantapur Rural, Putlur and Guntakal One Town police in separate operations, but were produced before the media by Superintendent of Police (SP) K.K.N. Anburajan on Tuesday.

Peetla Gangadhar alias Samba (27) from Kalyandurg, was involved in over 50 cases in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, was arrested by Anantapur Rural police. His modus operandi is to conduct a recce by inspecting various localities and breaking and entering the following day. He was recently released from jail in a case booked by Narayanapet police in Telangana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Basse Subhash (19) from Narpala mandal was arrested by Putlur police for offences committed in and around Tadipatri; Guntakal One Town police arrested Kamsali Pavan Bahadur for his involvement in theft cases registered in Guntakal railway quarters.

Mr. Anburajan appreciated Deputy Superintendent B. Venkata Siva Reddy (Anantapur Rural) and U. Narasingappa (Guntakal) for their efforts in nabbing the criminals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US