Three criminals, including a ‘most wanted’ arrested in Anantapur

November 21, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Anantapur police have arrested three criminals from across the district, including a notorious thief, and recovered gold jewellery weighing 23.5 tolas, estimated to be worth ₹12 lakh, from their possession.

The thieves were arrested by Anantapur Rural, Putlur and Guntakal One Town police in separate operations, but were produced before the media by Superintendent of Police (SP) K.K.N. Anburajan on Tuesday.

Peetla Gangadhar alias Samba (27) from Kalyandurg, was involved in over 50 cases in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, was arrested by Anantapur Rural police. His modus operandi is to conduct a recce by inspecting various localities and breaking and entering the following day. He was recently released from jail in a case booked by Narayanapet police in Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Basse Subhash (19) from Narpala mandal was arrested by Putlur police for offences committed in and around Tadipatri; Guntakal One Town police arrested Kamsali Pavan Bahadur for his involvement in theft cases registered in Guntakal railway quarters.

Mr. Anburajan appreciated Deputy Superintendent B. Venkata Siva Reddy (Anantapur Rural) and U. Narasingappa (Guntakal) for their efforts in nabbing the criminals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.