Three criminals, including a ‘most wanted’ arrested in Anantapur

November 21, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
SP K.K.N. Anburajan inspecting the gold jewels recovered from three notorious criminals in Anantapur on Tuesday.

SP K.K.N. Anburajan inspecting the gold jewels recovered from three notorious criminals in Anantapur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S PRASAD

The Anantapur police have arrested three criminals from across the district, including a notorious thief, and recovered gold jewellery weighing 23.5 tolas, estimated to be worth ₹12 lakh, from their possession.

The thieves were arrested by Anantapur Rural, Putlur and Guntakal One Town police in separate operations, but were produced before the media by Superintendent of Police (SP) K.K.N. Anburajan on Tuesday.

Peetla Gangadhar alias Samba (27) from Kalyandurg, was involved in over 50 cases in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, was arrested by Anantapur Rural police. His modus operandi is to conduct a recce by inspecting various localities and breaking and entering the following day. He was recently released from jail in a case booked by Narayanapet police in Telangana.

Similarly, Basse Subhash (19) from Narpala mandal was arrested by Putlur police for offences committed in and around Tadipatri; Guntakal One Town police arrested Kamsali Pavan Bahadur for his involvement in theft cases registered in Guntakal railway quarters.

Mr. Anburajan appreciated Deputy Superintendent B. Venkata Siva Reddy (Anantapur Rural) and U. Narasingappa (Guntakal) for their efforts in nabbing the criminals.

