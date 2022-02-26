Three COVID deaths, 141 infections reported in A.P.

Daily test positivity rate lowest in the past 53 days

Andhra Pradesh reported three deaths due to COVID-19 and 141 fresh cases in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

The number of active cases came down to 3,518 with 1,329 patients recovering in the past day. The recovery rate and recoveries increased to 99.21% and 22,99,362. At 0.93%, the daily test positivity rate of the 15,213 samples tested in the past day was lowest and also below 1% in the past 53 days.

The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,725 and 23,17,605 respectively.

Krishna, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam reported one death each in the past day.

East Godavari reported 27 fresh cases in the past day. It was followed by Guntur (23), West Godavari (18), Anantapur (14), Krishna (13), Chittoor (12), Visakhapatnam (11), Prakasam (9), Srikakulam (6), Kurnool (4), Nellore (3) and Vizianagaram (1). Kadapa reported no infection in the past day.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (3,16,281), Chittoor (2,72,264), Guntur (2,03,019), West Godavari (1,93,119), Visakhapatnam (1,90,764), Anantapur (1,77,185), Nellore (1,64,292), Prakasam (1,55,842), Kurnool (1,44,228), Krishna (1,36,748), Kadapa (1,34,828), Srikakulam (1,33,924), Vizianagaram (92,216).