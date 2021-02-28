Three couples reunite at Lok Adalat

VIJAYAWADA

28 February 2021 01:39 IST

Efforts of judicial officers, mediators hailed

The Lok Adalat conducted by the District Legal Services Authority headed by its chairman and Principal District Judge Y. Lakshmana Rao saw the reunion of three couples separated several years ago.

Mr. Lakshmana Rao, who spoke at the inaugural meeting of virtual Lok Adalat at Machilipatnam, said that the very purpose of the adalat was fulfilled as three couples from three different faiths reunited, ending marital disputes that lasted for years.

The couples, Tatapudi Solomon Raju and Sirisha, S. Rajitha and Veera Venkata Narasimha Swamy and Samareen Fathima and Md. Iyub Khan exchanged garlands at the meeting. They were also presented with new clothes by officials.

Mr. Rao said that couples in dispute were willing to continue their matrimonial life with the mediation and conciliation of judicial officials and trained mediators.

He appreciated the efforts of L. Balaji, the petitioner’s counsel and K. Venugopal Rao, the respondent’s counsel and mediator G. Prabhakar Rao.

Many cases settled

Mr. Rao said 1,076 cases were settled in the Lok Adalat conducted on January 21 and the Saturday’s session was conducted to settle 8,253 cases, including cheque bounce cases, accidents, compoundable criminal cases and others through 27 benches across the district.

A case of accidental insurance was also settled and the petitioner was paid ₹1.69 lakh.

Permanent Lok Adalat For Public Utility Services chairman R. Pundarikakshudu, district judges, bar association representatives and others were present.