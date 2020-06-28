Three control rooms set up to monitor situation in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR

28 June 2020 23:38 IST

The district has reported the second highest tally of 1,600 in State

Anantapur district administration on Sunday established three control rooms to monitor the functioning of COVID Care Centres, implementation of the lockdown in 25 containment zones in Anantapur city and Hindupur town.

With the tally in the district touching 1,600, of which 1,371 are local cases and remaining from other States, the district has occupied the second position, behind Kurnool. Authorities called for a stringent implementation of the lockdown measures and changed the containment strategy. The death toll stands at 33.

Review meeting

Meanwhile, Anantapur District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu and District Medical and Health Officer K.V.N.S. Anil Kumar on Sunday held a detailed review meeting with 25 nodal officers appointed for the 25 containment zones.

In Anantapur city alone, there are 20 containment zones and special testing drive has been taken up in those areas along with five areas in Hindupur.

Testing to be ramped up

“We have tested 60,000 samples so far and from Wednesday, 3,000 samples would be collected from those falling in the bracket of 60-year-old and above in containment zones,” Anantapur Collector said.

Nodal officers will head a team of doctors, paramedics, sanitation personnel and other essential items suppliers to administer the containment zones and ensure that none moves out of these zones or enters unless there was an emergency. The SP appealed to the people to cooperate with the police personnel and not move on the streets without emergency.

While more than 800 cases are being treated in five COVID Care Centres and four COVID Hospitals, in addition to a small number in home isolation in Anantapur, Kurnool district has so far registered 2,586 cases. Out of these, 1,787 are local cases and 464 from other States with 1,300 patients getting discharged and 58 patients succumbing to the disease.

Currently, 770 patients are being actively treated in hospitals and care centres in the district, District Collector G. Veerapandian said.