Three consume poisonous liquid, die

Three persons, including two women, died and eight were undergoing treatment after consuming poisonous liquid, suspected to be adulterated toddy at Swathanthra Nagar area in Peda Gantyada area under the Gajuwaka police station limits here on Sunday.

All the victims made their living as ragpickers. The death toll is likely to increase. According to Gajuwaka Station House Officer (SHO) Rama Rao, the ragpickers found a tin with some liquid in it on Saturday evening.

Assuming it was toddy, they took it to their homes and consumed it on Saturday night and Sunday morning. By afternoon, many started throwing up and fell unconscious. They were shifted to the King George Hospital (KGH).

‘One critical’

“We are not sure whether it is adulterated toddy or some chemical left near the dumping yard. The samples of the liquid are being sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Elderly people died while youngsters are undergoing treatment. The condition of one more person is critical,” said the police. The deceased had been identified as Asanala Kondodu (49), Vadapalli Ankamma (45), Pendra Appayamma (59), all residents of Swathanthra Nagar. A case had been registered.