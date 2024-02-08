ADVERTISEMENT

Three constables dismissed from service for conniving with criminals in Anantapur

February 08, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

An accused in a case shared ₹15 lakh with the constables, which was proved after a departmental inquiry

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The district police administration has announced the dismissal of three constables from service for their connivance with criminals, which has been proven after a departmental inquiry.

The incident dates back to 2012 when a burglar Sambaiah, hailing from Muddanur mandal in Kadapa district, was arrested by Giddalur police for a crime he allegedly committed in Prakasam district. Two years later, he was again arrested by the Anantapur police when he revealed to have shared ₹15 lakh with the three constables.

The authorities immediately suspended the constables and ordered a probe into the issue. Then Deputy Superintendent of Kalyandurg was appointed as the investigating officer. The culpability of the constables was proved in January 2022.

After the due process, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Anantapur Range) announced the dismissal of the three constables from service.

