GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three constables dismissed from service for conniving with criminals in Anantapur

An accused in a case shared ₹15 lakh with the constables, which was proved after a departmental inquiry

February 08, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The district police administration has announced the dismissal of three constables from service for their connivance with criminals, which has been proven after a departmental inquiry.

The incident dates back to 2012 when a burglar Sambaiah, hailing from Muddanur mandal in Kadapa district, was arrested by Giddalur police for a crime he allegedly committed in Prakasam district. Two years later, he was again arrested by the Anantapur police when he revealed to have shared ₹15 lakh with the three constables.

The authorities immediately suspended the constables and ordered a probe into the issue. Then Deputy Superintendent of Kalyandurg was appointed as the investigating officer. The culpability of the constables was proved in January 2022.

After the due process, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Anantapur Range) announced the dismissal of the three constables from service.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.