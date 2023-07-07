HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three coaches of Falaknuma Express catches fire; NDRF 10th Battalion rescue, shift passengers

“The NDRF personnel assisted the passengers to reach to the safe place. No passengers were trapped in the burnt bogies. The NDRF team along with Fire and Police officials extinguished flames,” NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan said.

July 07, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Fire broke out on three coaches of Falaknuma Express between Bommaipally and Pagidipally area on July 7, following which it was stopped. All passengers deboarded the train safely and no injuries reported.

Fire broke out on three coaches of Falaknuma Express between Bommaipally and Pagidipally area on July 7, following which it was stopped. All passengers deboarded the train safely and no injuries reported. | Photo Credit: ANI

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 10th Battalion, rescued and shifted the passengers from Falaknuma Express, which caught fire between Bommaipalli-Pagidipalli villages, under Guntur RPF limits on July 7.

Speaking to The Hindu, NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan said on receiving information that fire caught Train No.12703 (Falaknuma Express), the team led by inspector, Mukesh Kumar, which was nearby in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana State, rushed to the spot and took up the rescue and rehabilitation operations.

“The NDRF personnel assisted the passengers to reach to the safe place. No passengers were trapped in the burnt bogies. The NDRF team along with Fire and Police officials extinguished flames,” Mr. Khan said.

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.