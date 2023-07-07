Three coaches of Falaknuma Express catches fire; NDRF 10th Battalion rescue, shift passengers

July 07, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 10th Battalion, rescued and shifted the passengers from Falaknuma Express, which caught fire between Bommaipalli-Pagidipalli villages, under Guntur RPF limits on July 7.

Speaking to The Hindu, NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan said on receiving information that fire caught Train No.12703 (Falaknuma Express), the team led by inspector, Mukesh Kumar, which was nearby in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana State, rushed to the spot and took up the rescue and rehabilitation operations.

“The NDRF personnel assisted the passengers to reach to the safe place. No passengers were trapped in the burnt bogies. The NDRF team along with Fire and Police officials extinguished flames,” Mr. Khan said.