Three class X girls feared drowned in Chintoor

The three girls were class X students of Sri Hanumagna High School in Cheerala town in Prakasam district

The family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident. Representative Image. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The three girls were class X students of Sri Hanumagna High School in Cheerala town in Prakasam district

Three girls are feared drowned in Sokileru stream while they were enjoying a bath at Potluru waterfall near Chintoor town in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Monday.

The incident occurred when a group of students of a private school in the Prakasam district visited the waterfall as part of their excursion in the Godavari region.

Chintoor Sub-Inspector B. Yadagiri told The Hindu, “The girls have been identified as Gummadi Jayasri [14], Suvarna Kamala [14], Geetanjali [14]. All of them have been found dead and the bodies were retrieved.”

The three girls were class X students of Sri Hanumagna High School in Cheerala town in Prakasam district.

Mr. Yadagiri has said that the dead bodies were sent to the government hospital in Chintoor for post-mortem. The family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.