Three cities in State certified ‘Water Plus’ tag

Three cities from the State were awarded ‘Water Plus’ certification out of a total of nine cities across the country, by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and Tirupati Municipal Corporation, the three big urban local bodies in the State, were among them, according to a release. Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country to have more than one Water Plus city.

The certification was awarded under the Swachh Bharat Mission and Swachh Survekshan assessment.

The certification is awarded to cities with best practices in the safe discharge of sewage and faecal sludge, safe cleaning of sewer and septic tanks using mechanised equipment, availability of desludging vehicles, jetting machines, treatment of sewage, and installation of grate screens among other parameters.