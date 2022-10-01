Three cities in State among top 10 cleanest

ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati continue to be among the top 10 clean cities in the country in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 rankings. Andhra Pradesh is the only State with three cities figuring in the top 10.

Vijayawada, which was ranked third in 2021, slipped to fifth position, while Visakhapatnam leaped to fourth position this year from ninth position in 2021. Tirupati was ranked seventh.

Vijayawada was also awarded as the ‘Cleanest State/National Capital’, while Visakhapatnam was awarded as ‘Clean Big City’ under 10-40 lakh population category. Tirupati was ranked first in ‘Safaimitra Suraksha Seher', according to a release by the Swachh Andhra Corporation.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh along with Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi and respective municipal commissioners received the awards from President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Saturday.

Seven cities, including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa and Rajamahendravaram, were among the top 100 cities.

Under the South Zone Population (50,000 to 1 lakh) category, 21 cities of Andhra Pradesh have been ranked in the top 100, while Punganur municipality achieved third rank and Pulivendula achieved ninth.

Similarly, under the South Zone Population (25,000 to 50,000) category eight Urban Local Bodies in the State were ranked in the top 100.

Pulivendula was awarded for 'Innovation & Best Practices’ under South Zone (50,000 to 1 Lakh Population) category, while Punganur was awarded for Citizens Feedback’ under South Zone (50,000 to 1 Lakh Population) category and Salur was awarded as 'Innovation & Best Practices’ under South Zone (25,000 to 50,000 Population) category.

Indian Swachhata League

Three cities from the State bagged awards in Indian Swachhata League Activities. Vishakhapatnam wass awarded as ‘Top impact Creator” city under ‘Million Plus City’ category. Tirupati and Visakhapatnam were awarded 5-star rating in Garbage Free Cities category.