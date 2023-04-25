ADVERTISEMENT

Three choppers fly over Tirumala causing anxious moments to TTD

April 25, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The TTD Vigilance and Security officials had some anxious moments when three helicopters flew over the sanctum sanctorum of the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Tuesday.

Even though the space above the sanctum sanctorum of the hill temple is yet to be officially declared as a no-fly zone, the aviation authorities are instructed to avoid flying over it to avoid hurting the sentiments of the devout.

The choppers which allegedly made three rounds over the temple reportedly belonged to the Air force and were on their way to Chennai from Kadapa.

