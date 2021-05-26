Three children orphaned due to COVID get ex gratia

₹10 lakh each deposited in their bank accounts

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Wednesday gave away ex gratia of ₹10 lakh each to three children whose parents have died of coronavirus infection recently.

The financial assistance was offered to the children as per the State government’s policy of coming to the rescue of the children who have lost their parents to coronavirus.

Among the beneficiaries are P. Herin (5), and his two-year-old brother P. Sasi from Rajamahendravaram. Their parents —P. Rajesh and P. Rani—succumbed to COVID-19 infection this month.

The other beneficiary is 11-year-old Vaddi Saranya from Kakinada Rural mandal. Her parents —V. Babji and Kumari —died of COVID-19 in mid-May. Their family members, when contacted by the district officials, were not willing to give the children for adoption. “The ex gratia amount has been deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. They can withdraw the amount when they attain the age of 25 years. However, they are allowed to withdraw the interest on the savings on a monthly or quarterly basis,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy.

Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Project Director G.V.Satyavani, Joint Collectors G. Lakshmisha, Ch. Kirthi and G. Rajakumari, and DMHO N. Prasanna Kumar interacted with the children at the Collectorate.