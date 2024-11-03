Three children of Yanadi tribe missing in Krishna district of A.P.

Three Yanadi children were missing from home at Kalekhanpeta here. Police launched a search for the three children, who were semi orphans.

The siblings, eight-year-old Tummala Srinivasulu, six-year-old T. Durga Rao and three-year-old T. Nageswara Rao, were missing from November 1, 2024.

Following a complaint lodged by their father, T. Raghavulu, an agriculture labourer, the Inaguduru police registered a case and took up investigation, said Krishna District Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao.

“The two boys Srinivasulu and Durga Rao, were studying in Special Municipal School, at Kalekhanpeta. They left home along with their three-year-old brother on November 1, and did not return,” the SP said.

“Ten special teams have been constituted to trace the missing children. Villagers said the three kids were seen at Patha Majeru village, near Machilipatnam,” Mr. Gangadhar Rao told The Hindu on Sunday (November 03).

Photographs of the missing boys were uploaded on mobile phones of the Grama Sachivalayam staff and they were directed to search in the nearby hamlets. Information has been passed on to the District Collector, District Education Officer and other officers, Mr. Gangadhar Rao said.

