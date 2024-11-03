ADVERTISEMENT

Three children of Yanadi tribe missing in Krishna district of A.P.

Published - November 03, 2024 03:19 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Police form 10 teams to trace the children, says Krishna District Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Three Yanadi children were missing from home at Kalekhanpeta here. Police launched a search for the three children, who were semi orphans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The siblings, eight-year-old Tummala Srinivasulu, six-year-old T. Durga Rao and three-year-old T. Nageswara Rao, were missing from November 1, 2024.

Following a complaint lodged by their father, T. Raghavulu, an agriculture labourer, the Inaguduru police registered a case and took up investigation, said Krishna District Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The two boys Srinivasulu and Durga Rao, were studying in Special Municipal School, at Kalekhanpeta. They left home along with their three-year-old brother on November 1, and did not return,” the SP said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Ten special teams have been constituted to trace the missing children. Villagers said the three kids were seen at Patha Majeru village, near Machilipatnam,” Mr. Gangadhar Rao told The Hindu on Sunday (November 03).

Photographs of the missing boys were uploaded on mobile phones of the Grama Sachivalayam staff and they were directed to search in the nearby hamlets. Information has been passed on to the District Collector, District Education Officer and other officers, Mr. Gangadhar Rao said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US