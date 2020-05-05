Three children drown in well

Three children drowned in a well at Jonnaguddi on the outskirts of Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Yagati Jayaram (15), Botcha Nani (12) and Botcha Diwakar (8).

Sources said the children went near the well while their parents had gone for their daily works as the lockdown norms were relaxed in Vizianagaram, which is a ‘green zone’.

The bodies were retrieved from the well and sent to MR Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Vizinagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy visited the village and assured help to the bereaved family members.