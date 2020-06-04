Three children among six new cases in Prakasam district

Six more persons including three children have been tested positive for the coronavirus Prakasam district during the last 24 hours.

The patients includes a one-year-old girl from remote Chandrapalem village near S.N. Padu. She, along with her parents, returned to the village from Hyderabad recently.

“Two boys aged four and seven years, sons of an infected person who visited Chennai recently, also contracted the infection. The siblings are from Nallagandla, a remote village near H.M. Padu,” said COVID-19 nodal officer John Richards on Thursday.

‘No travel history’

Giving details about the other patients, the health officials said a 56-year-old man from Ongole and a 65-year-old-man from Inamanamalluru village near Maddipadu have also been tested positive. However, they have no travel history. Another 55-year-old-man from Inamanamallur village, whose wife was tested positive earlier, have contracted the infection.

With the fresh cases, the number of active cases in the district has gone up to 41. Around 60 patients, all Delhi returnees and their immediate family members, have been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

Containment strategy

The district authorities have implemented cluster containment strategy in the affected mandals of Maddipadu, S.N.Padu and H.M.Padu.

However, the health officials in Nellore district heaved a sigh of relief as no fresh case was reported on Thursday. Chennai returnees accounted for a majority of the cases in the district bordering Tamil Nadu.

As many as 205 persons have been discharged from hospital on recovery, while four persons have succumbed to the disease.