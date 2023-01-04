HamberMenu
Three children allegedly tortured by mother’s boyfriend rescued

Residents alerted ICPS staff, children shifted to hospital for medical examination, says PD Uma Devi

January 04, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau, Rajulapudi Srinivas

Officials of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) of Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) department rescued three children, allegedly being tortured by mother’s boyfriend, at Currency Nagar, here on Wednesday.

On a tip-off by the locals, a team of ICPS staff, rescued two boys and a girl, said NTR District WD&CW Project Director G. Uma Devi.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the mother, native of Kothagudem of Telangana, had three children. Due to some family problems, she was living separately and was reportedly in a live-in relationship with one Ravi.

The accused was allegedly beating the children with wires and sticks causing injuries. Neighbours, who noticed the inhuman act of the man alerted the ICPS staff, said NTR District in-charge District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) G. Rama.

“The children aged, 11, 6 and 5 years explained how the accused tortured them by gagging their mouths with clothes. The victims mental health condition is not good,” Ms. Uma Devi said.

Instructions had been given to provide necessary medical aid and shift them to a Child Care Institution (CCI), after producing them before the Child Welfare Commission (CWC), the DCPO said.

Residents complained that the accused was behaving inhumanly and torturing the children severely. They urged to shift the children as there is a threat to their lives, the PD said. A case has been registered.

