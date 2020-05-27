Three Chennai returnees test positive in Prakasam

After a brief lull, four patients hailing from remote villages tested positive for coronavirus in Prakasam district on Wednesday.

Twenty four-year-old man from Santhamagaluru village, near Addanki had contracted the disease after visiting Chennai, COVID-19 nodal officer Johan Richardson said. So was a 30-year-old man from Kanagalavaripalem village, near Korisapadu, and a 50-year-old woman from Kolachankota village, near Maddipadu.

With this, six persons had so far been infected after visiting neighbouring Tamil Nadu and two others after returning from Maharashtra. The fourth person who tested positive on Wednesday was 26-year-old man from Rajupalem village, near Chimakurthy. He had returned from Vijayawada. Meanwhile, two persons were discharged on recovery from the Government General Hospital, where seven persons underwent treatment.

Health officials scrambled to identify the primary and secondary contacts of the four infected persons and sanitized their villages. The containment action plan was implemented in the mandals of Santhamagaluru, Maddipadu, Chimakurthy and Korisapadu.

Pat for medical team

After all the 60 persons who had been infected after visiting Nizamuddin in New Delhi were cured of the disease, the district is seeing fresh set of cases linked to Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

State Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy appreciated the efforts of the medical team in dealing with the cases.

Meanwhile, health officials in neighbouring SPSR Nellore district heaved a sigh of relief as no fresh case was reported on Wednesday. The number of active cases continued to remain at 84. As many as 144 persons have been cured of the disease so far, while four persons had succumbed to the disease.