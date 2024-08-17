Three charred to death in cylinder blast in in Annamayya district

In a tragic incident, a woman and her children were charred to death when a cylinder exploded at their residence at Kothapeta village of Rayachoti mandal in Annamayya district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Ramadevi (34), hailing from Lakkireddypalle mandal of Kadapa district, and children Manohar (8) and Manvita (5). Ms. Ramadevi’s husband, Raja, works in Kuwait, while she worked as a tailor. Despite the swift arrival of firefighters, the victims could not be saved, the police said.

The Rayachoti urban police registered a case and took up further investigation to determine the cause behind the the explosion. The bodies were shifted to the Rayachoti government hospital for an autopsy.

Minister’s visit

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, who represents the Rayachoti Assembly constituency, visited the accident site and expressed anguish over the loss of three family members.

Referring to speculation of an alleged suicide angle in the tragedy, the Minister urged the public to seek help in times of crisis. He asked the police to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident. Deputy SP (Rayachoti) Ramachandraiah also inspected the scene.

Those in distress and struggling with suicidal thoughts can Dial 100.