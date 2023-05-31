ADVERTISEMENT

Three charred to death in cracker godown fire

May 31, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Three workers were killed and two others were injured in a fire accident at a cracker godown in Varadaiahpalem mandal of Tirupati district on Wednesday.

According to preliminary information, one Veeraiah was reportedly running a cracker outlet in Kuvvakolli village, which had doubled up as a manufacturing unit cum storage point, albeit unofficially. The incident happened when the crackers were being packed in boxes. The police and fire rescue teams rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

However, due to the intensity of the raging fire, Nagendra (30), Sankaraiah (45) and Edukondalu (33) died on the spot. The charred remains of the three were removed from the spot and sent for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Veera Raghavaiah and Pawan Kalyan, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to the Area Hospital in Srikalahasti.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US