Three charred to death in cracker godown fire

May 31, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Three workers were killed and two others were injured in a fire accident at a cracker godown in Varadaiahpalem mandal of Tirupati district on Wednesday.

According to preliminary information, one Veeraiah was reportedly running a cracker outlet in Kuvvakolli village, which had doubled up as a manufacturing unit cum storage point, albeit unofficially. The incident happened when the crackers were being packed in boxes. The police and fire rescue teams rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

However, due to the intensity of the raging fire, Nagendra (30), Sankaraiah (45) and Edukondalu (33) died on the spot. The charred remains of the three were removed from the spot and sent for post-mortem.

Veera Raghavaiah and Pawan Kalyan, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to the Area Hospital in Srikalahasti.