Three Centres of Excellence sanctioned for Vizag

Three Centres of Excellence have been sanctioned for Visakhapatnam under the Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs (TIDE) scheme of the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY), Government of India.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry on digital transformation on the theme accelerating competitiveness and growth in the digital age here, Joint Director of Software Technology Parks of India M.P. Dubey said CoEs had been approved by the Centre under TIDE scheme at AP Innovation Society, Indian Institute of Management-Vizag and Bhagavatula Charitable Trust.

He said another CoE had been sanctioned at Kalam Institute of Health Technology at AP MedTech Zone by the Niti Aayog and asked the industry to set up Vizag Angels, as the city was being recognised globally for having an excellent startup ecosystem. He also discussed the collaboration with Norway and Luxembourg for development of IT in Visakhapatnam by popularising smart technologies.

Digital transformation

Chief Advisor, Data Science, Bosch Engineering & Business Solutions, Sheela Siddappa, who spoke on digitisation beyond Industry 4.0, said digital transformation was happening at a very fast pace.

She said digital transformation was no more an option. It had become important that every industry should transform, and digital transformation would play a major role in the growth and sustainability of an organisation. Everyone should take advantage of the digital wave to overcome various challenges faced by the industry.

Head, CII Centre for Digital Transformation, Col. Suhail Zaidi said the business landscape across the globe was undergoing rapid changes led by digital technologies which were transforming the way systems and processes work. Companies find themselves at different stages of the digital curve and are being forced to rethink their processes and systems as they adopt and adapt to these technological changes.

Multiple benefits

CII past chairman, AP G.S. Shiv Kumar said the spread of digital technologies had already improved the world in myriad ways. It had, for example, revolutionised the ability to communicate with others and to share and access knowledge. Individuals from long-neglected populations had used digital wallet and other financial services for the first time and started businesses that reached both domestic and global markets, he stated.

Convenor of IT and Electronics Panel of CII, AP G. Krishna Mohan said industry faced multiple challenges, ranging from limited budgets to a lack of know-how/expertise required in adopting digital technologies.