Three cellphone snatchers nabbed in Vijayawada

March 19, 2024 02:49 am | Updated 04:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Central Zone police arrested three persons for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a person, within a few hours after the incident was reported in Patamata area on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P. Bhaskar Rao and Patamata Circle Inspector D.K.N. Mohan Reddy said the accused V. Praveen Kumar alias Siddhu, S. Lakshminarayana alias Lachi and M. Prabhu alias Prabhu, followed the victim on a bike on Feeder Road and snatched his mobile phone.

Following a complaint, the team, led by SI Satakarni, arrested the accused.

The ACP said at a press conference here on Monday that Praveen Kumar was involved in eight such offences. Mr. Mohan Reddy said police seized the trio’s mobile phones, bike used for the offence, and other material.