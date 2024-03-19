GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three cellphone snatchers nabbed in Vijayawada

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P. Bhaskar Rao and Patamata Circle Inspector D.K.N. Mohan Reddy said the accused V. Praveen Kumar alias Siddhu, S. Lakshminarayana alias Lachi and M. Prabhu alias Prabhu, followed the victim on a bike on Feeder Road and snatched his mobile phone.

March 19, 2024 02:49 am | Updated 04:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Central Zone ACP P. Bhaskar Rao adressing the press conference in Patamata police station, in Vijayawada on Monday.

Central Zone ACP P. Bhaskar Rao adressing the press conference in Patamata police station, in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Central Zone police arrested three persons for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a person, within a few hours after the incident was reported in Patamata area on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P. Bhaskar Rao and Patamata Circle Inspector D.K.N. Mohan Reddy said the accused V. Praveen Kumar alias Siddhu, S. Lakshminarayana alias Lachi and M. Prabhu alias Prabhu, followed the victim on a bike on Feeder Road and snatched his mobile phone.

Following a complaint, the team, led by SI Satakarni, arrested the accused.

The ACP said at a press conference here on Monday that Praveen Kumar was involved in eight such offences. Mr. Mohan Reddy said police seized the trio’s mobile phones, bike used for the offence, and other material.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.