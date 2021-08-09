Three capitals will be a reality eventually, says Kannababu

‘Naidu provoking farmers only to corner government’

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu has reiterated that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to have three capitals is intended to develop all the regions of the State through decentralisation.

“Having passed the A.P. Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill-2020 in the Assembly, the government will eventually make it a reality,” Mr. Kannababu said while addressing the media at the YSRCP central office on Sunday.

“Development was concentrated in Hyderabad in the unified State. Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu repeated the same mistake of pooling up everything in Amaravati. He is now provoking the farmers against the three capitals to put the YSRCP government in a tight spot and not out of genuine concern for their well-being,” Mr. Kannababu observed.

He further alleged that Mr. Naidu was more interested in real estate and that the agitation going on in Amaravati was stage-managed.

He asserted that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the three capitals after a serious consideration of the recommendations of various expert committees, whereas Mr. Naidu made the people believe that Amaravati was shaping up into a world-class capital when his plans were all flawed.

He said Mr. Naidu and his son Lokesh should have come to terms with the ground realities after their defeat in the 2019 elections. “Unfortunately, they have not so far realised their follies.” he added.

The TDP’s rout in the elections for the Guntur and Vijayawada municipal corporations ought to be a lesson for them, but, as it appeared, the duo did not mend its ways, the Minister added.