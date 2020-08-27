Three capitals: status quo extended by High Court till September 21

A senior advocate appearing for the petitioners told The Hindu that no specific arguments were advanced during the present hearing.

The High Court on Thursday extended the status quo on the implementation of Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Acts till September 21 and ordered the Chief Secretary to file before Sept 10 a counter-affidavit on the laying of foundation for a government guest-house at Kapuluppada in Visakhapatnam when the status quo was in force.

A three-judge bench of the High Court led by Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari and Justices M. Satyanarayana Murthy and A.V. Sesha Sai expressed readiness to conduct physical hearing on a daily basis on the matter of 'three capitals' after September 21 provided social distancing norm is followed on the court premises.

They took objection to the laying of foundation for the guest-house proposed to be built in about 30 acres in Visakhapatnam while taking cognizance of a contempt petition filed by a Supreme Court advocate, who questioned how the government planned to construct a palatial building at this juncture and alleged that it was part of shifting the 'executive capital' to the port city.

A senior advocate appearing for the petitioners told The Hindu that no specific arguments were advanced during the present hearing and that the court discussed the way forward in view of the voluminous material which it needs to examine.

It may be noted the Supreme Court said in its order dated August 26 that the matter required an early decision by the High Court, which first imposed the status quo on August 4 for ten days (up to August 14) and extended it till today (August 27). The government was alleged to have brought about the impugned legislations with mala fide intentions.