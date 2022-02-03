Three capitals petitions not maintainable: govt.

Vijayawada

03 February 2022 00:37 IST

HC adjourns hearing till February 4

A full Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court led by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra adjourned the hearing of cases pertaining to three capitals till February 4 after hearing the arguments of Advocate-General S. Sriram and senior advocate S. Niranjan Reddy (appearing for the CRDA), who maintained that the petitions filed against the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Acts of 2020 would become infructuous consequent to their withdrawal by the government last year.

Mr. Sriram spoke about the validity of the reports of the High-Power Committee and various experts, competence of the State government to enact further legislations related to the capital and the implementation of the master plan envisaged under the AP-CRDA Act of 2014. On January 28, when the cases were last heard, counsels for the petitioners’ contended that their writ petitions survived in the light of the State government’s decision to repeal the impugned Acts of 2020.

After hearing the A-G and his team, the court posted the matter to February 4 upon a request by the petitioners that they should be given another chance to advance their arguments.