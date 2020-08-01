Three capitals’ move will spur growth: Krishna Das

GUNTUR

01 August 2020 00:02 IST

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue Dharmana Krishna Das has welcomed the assent the Governor gave to the capital Bills.

Stating that the decision to locate the Executive capital in Visakhapatnam would benefit the people of the North Coastal Andhra region, Mr. Krishna Das said it would spur economic and political growth of the region, besides triggering massive employment opportunities.

The Minister also said he was happy to be a part of the government that laid emphasis on equitable growth of all the three regions.