Three capitals move defies logic: CPI(M)

“The three capitals idea is not decentralisation of development, but decentralisation of governance,” said district CPI(M) secretary K. Prabhakar Reddy.

Addressing reporters at the party office here on Friday, Mr. Reddy said: “Changing the capital city whenever a there is a change of guard in the State is deplorable,” he said. However, he stressed the importance of setting up the High Court in Kurnool.

The CPI(M) leader alleged that both the TDP and YSRCP are using the capital issue for political gain and questioned them as to why they were not highlighting issues such as the Special Category Status and promises made to the State at the time of bifurcation. “Both parties are not in a position to go against the BJP, which has hoodwinked people of the State,” he added.

‘Get priorities right’

“The goal is development of all regions. We are severely lagging in terms of industrialisation and are predominantly dependent on agriculture,” he said. Priority should be accorded to setting up of industries and constructing irrigation projects, he added.

Mr. Reddy questioned the government’s “silence” on the Gundrevula Reservoir. Construction of the Kadapa Steel Plant was the Centre’s responsibility, but the State government had taken it up, he added.

He said a meeting would be held at Lalitha Kala Samithi in the city on Sunday morning to mark the first death anniversary of T. Narasimha.