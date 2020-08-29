‘Three capitals’: Jana Sena to file affidavit in HC

VIJAYAWADA

29 August 2020 20:59 IST

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) has resolved to file an affidavit in the High Court on the Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Acts thereby making clear its stand on the ‘three capitals’ issue.

A decision to this effect was taken during deliberations which JSP president Pawan Kalyan had through a teleconference with party leaders on Saturday.

He said the High Court suggested to political parties to file counter affidavits in three weeks if they were interested and that the party needed to reiterate its position that the government should not mete injustice to the farmers who gave their lands for construction of the capital in Amaravati.

Advertising

Advertising

He insisted that shifting the capital was tantamount to a breach of trust which was reposed in the government by about 28,000 farmers on whose lands infrastructure costing thousands of crores of rupees was created by the previous dispensation.

Party’s political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said the JSP had responded immediately after the issue came to its notice and said that the farmers were not even paid lease for several months.

Party leaders Thota Chandrasekhar, Bolisetty Satyanarayana, T. Siva Sankar and P. Hari Prasad were among those who took part.