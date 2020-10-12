Three capitals: HC to hear main petitions from November 2

VIJAYAWADA

12 October 2020 22:50 IST

A full Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court consisting of Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari and Justices Rakesh Kumar and M. Satyanarayana Murthy posted the main petitions that challenged the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Acts, for daily hearing from November 2 upon completion of arguments on a batch of connected petitions on Monday.

Advocate-General S. Sriram informed the court that the government proposed the construction of guest houses not only in Visakhapatnam but also in Vijayawada, Kakinada and Tirupati to avoid incurring large expenditure on providing private accommodation to State guests.

Advertising

Advertising

He claimed it was not a step towards shifting the capital to the port city as alleged by the petitioners. He said further details would be furnished to the court once the models and estimated expenditure were finalised.