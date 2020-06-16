Three capitals for decentralised administration: A.P. Governor

Decentralisation of administration was the key principle of the three capitals concept, said Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

Addressing the State Legislature through video conferencing from Raj Bhavan to formally mark the beginning of the Budget session of the Assembly on Tuesday, the Governor said, under the three-capital concept, Amaravati would be the Legislative capital, Visakhapatnam the Executive capital and Kurnool the Judicial capital.

He said the government had done exceptionally well in ensuring social justice by taking welfare schemes to the targeted sections, introducing sweeping reforms in administration, improving health care system, instilling confidence among farmers and taking measures to revamp schools, hospitals and irrigation systems.

Accelerated efforts for completion of Polavaram project

He said by prioritising water resource management through the Jalayagnam programme, the government had accelerated efforts for completion of the Polavaram project by December, 2021, along with land acquisition, rehabilitation and settlement. Steps were also being initiated to take up Rayalaseema drought mitigation project, speeding up of Uttarandhra Srujala Sravanti, enhancing the capacity of Polavaram Right Main Canal (RMC) to 50,000 cusecs to take care of the Krishna delta, the NSP ayacut and the drought-prone Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam regions.

“Path-breaking laws”

The Governor spoke about the “path-breaking” laws brought in to usher social, economic and political justice and cited the setting up of the BC Commission to provide 50% quota to SC, ST, BC and minorities in nominated posts and works and in governing councils of temples that come under the Endowments Department.

A landmark legislation to provide 75% reservation to locals, laws pertaining to regulation of private schools and colleges, setting up a Judicial Preview Commission, the Land Titling Act and the Disha Bill were some landmark moments he made a reference to.

On State’s fight against COVID-19

He said effective steps were being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 and that the State was ahead of other States in the number of tests conducted. About 15,000 tests were being conducted per day and more than 10,000 tests per million. Reeling out statistics of the number of doctors, para medical staff, hospital beds and other medical facilities, he said all this had helped the State record a low mortality rate, a low positivity rate and a much higher recovery rate than most others.

On economy

He said the State’s economy had shown tremendous resilience in the context of a global slowdown, even in pre-COVID-19 times and that its per capita income, measured at current prices, had increased by more than 12% from ₹1,51,173 in 2018-19 to ₹1,69,519 in 2019-20.

Mr. Harichandan said the government had put in place an impeccable delivery mechanism of welfare schemes in the form of Village and Ward Secretariats and that 90% of the promises made in the party’s election manifesto had been fulfilled in the first year itself.

In the Education sector, he said, changes were being ushered in through schemes like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Goru Mudda, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena and Jagananna Mana Badi, while in the health sector, YSR Arogyasri, YSR Arogya Asaraa, YSR Kanti Velugu, YSR Telemedicine and Nadu Nedu were being implemented to take the fruits of the programmes to the grass roots.

He also elaborated on programmes taken up under agriculture, housing and energy sectors.