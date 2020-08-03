‘Three capitals decision has full public support’

MLA and TTD board adviser Bhumana Karunakar Reddy leading a rally in support of the government’s three capitals decision, in Tirupati on Monday.

TIRUPATI

03 August 2020 23:38 IST

MLA holds torchlight rally in Tirupati

Legislator and TTD board adviser Bhumana Karunakar Reddy claimed that the government’s decision to decentralise administration by establishing three capitals has the full support of the public.

Participating in a torchlight demonstration here on Monday to hail the decision, he said the decision was welcomed by all residents of the State barring a few political sections which he said were neither able to accept the reality nor digest the rising popularity of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The backward regions of Rayalaseema and North Andhra will soon witness development in the real sense. Not only Kurnool and Kadapa, but tail-end districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram which have been yearning for decades to see development, will witness the fastest growth in the coming days,” he said.

YSRCP leaders congregated in large numbers to participate in the demonstration aimed at mobilising public support for the decentralisation decision.