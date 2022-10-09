Three capitals concept gaining momentum in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Parvathipuram districts

Viziannagaram DCMS chairperson Avanapu Bhavana and other leaders are raising slogans in facour of three capitals in Vizianagaram. Photo: Arrangement

The three capitals proposal has gained traction in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Parvathipuram districts, thanks to direct participation of ruling YSR Congress Party Ministers, MLAs and MLCs of the region. Rallies, round table conferences and relay hunger strikes, and other activities are taking place at many places including Vizianagaram, Narasannapeta, Parvathipuram, Saluru, Palakonda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao has already expressed his willingness to tender his resignation for direct participation in agitation to achieve the goal of making Visakhapatnam the State's executive capital.

Srikakulam ZP chairperson Piriya Vijaya and former Itchapuram MLA Piriya Sairaj said that people of Srikakulam district would get livelihood opportunities in Visakhapatnam itself if it was made the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh.

YSR Congress Party senior leaders including Vizianagaram District Marketing Society chairperson Avanapu Bhavana, Avanapu Vikram, Pilla Vijaykumar, Kalla Gowri Sankar and others have been organising meetings in Vizianagaram in support of the three capitals proposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thousands of youngsters of Vizianagaram district are migrating to cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other places to get jobs in the absence of livelihood opportunity in their vicinity. They would get jobs if Visakhapatnam is made capital and with the proposed construction of an international airport at Bhogapuram. Unprecedented economic activity will be witnessed in the region if three capitals’ proposal becomes a reality,” said Mr. Vikram.

Parvathipuram MLA Alajangi Jogarao offered prayers in temples and led rallies in Parvathipuram-Manyam district headquarters.

“Real decentralisation will be possible only with the development of three regions. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposal would help all 26 districts with the equal distribution of wealth of the State,” said Mr.Jogarao.