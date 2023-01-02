ADVERTISEMENT

Three capitals case: HC posts contempt petitions to Feb. 27

January 02, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The contempt petitions filed against the State government for alleged non-compliance with the High Court order dated March 3, 2022 in the ‘three capitals’ case were posted to February 27 for further hearing. 

A full Bench of the High Court led by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and comprising Justices D.V.S.S. Somayajulu and C. Manavendranath Roy adjourned the hearing keeping in view the stay imposed by the Supreme Court on some directions contained in the impugned order.

It may be noted that while granting a partial stay on the Hight Court order, the apex court posted the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the State, for a detailed hearing on January 31. 

Counsels for the Amaravati farmers have been arguing that since the AP-CRDA Act and the Land Pooling Schemes rules had been restored, the State and CRDA were statutorily and Constitutionally obligated to complete the capital works.

