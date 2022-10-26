Three capitals alone will ensure all-round development of Andhra Pradesh, says Tirupati MLA

Centralisation of power will only result in regional disputes and imbalances, says Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
October 26, 2022 20:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy releasing publicity material for the proposed ‘Rayalaseema Atmagourava Maha Pradarsana’ in support of the move to set up three capitals, in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has said that the three-capital decision of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is aimed at the development of all the three regions in the State, and this alone will ensure social, regional, and economic development.

Addressing the media in Tirupati on Wednesday, Mr. Karunakar Reddy said, “To do full justice to the people, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has mooted the three capitals, which is neither unique nor novel.”

Earlier, when the Assembly was located in the erstwhile Madras, the administrative capital was in Kurnool. The Sribagh pact had recommended the development of all the regions and opposed centralisation of power. When N.G. Ranga had favoured location of the capital in the Rayalaseema region, there was also a proposal then to make Visakhapatnam the capital, for which voting had also been taken up, the YSRCP leader said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Criticising TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for selecting Amaravati as the capital “with a view to promoting his vested interests,” Mr. Karunakar Reddy alleged that Mr. Naidu had gone ahead with Amaravati despite being cautioned against it by the intellectuals, economists, and geographers.

“Centralisation of power will only result in regional disputes and imbalances,” Mr. Karunakar Reddy said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He urged the intellectuals and like-minded political parties to extend their support to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in making the three capitals a reality.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app