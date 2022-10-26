Three capitals alone will ensure all-round development of Andhra Pradesh, says Tirupati MLA

YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy releasing publicity material for the proposed ‘Rayalaseema Atmagourava Maha Pradarsana’ in support of the move to set up three capitals, in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has said that the three-capital decision of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is aimed at the development of all the three regions in the State, and this alone will ensure social, regional, and economic development.

Addressing the media in Tirupati on Wednesday, Mr. Karunakar Reddy said, “To do full justice to the people, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has mooted the three capitals, which is neither unique nor novel.”

Earlier, when the Assembly was located in the erstwhile Madras, the administrative capital was in Kurnool. The Sribagh pact had recommended the development of all the regions and opposed centralisation of power. When N.G. Ranga had favoured location of the capital in the Rayalaseema region, there was also a proposal then to make Visakhapatnam the capital, for which voting had also been taken up, the YSRCP leader said.

Criticising TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for selecting Amaravati as the capital “with a view to promoting his vested interests,” Mr. Karunakar Reddy alleged that Mr. Naidu had gone ahead with Amaravati despite being cautioned against it by the intellectuals, economists, and geographers.

“Centralisation of power will only result in regional disputes and imbalances,” Mr. Karunakar Reddy said.

He urged the intellectuals and like-minded political parties to extend their support to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in making the three capitals a reality.