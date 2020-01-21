Three capitals a historic mistake: Tulasi Reddy

The YSRCP would not have won so many seats in the elections had it put the proposal to have three capitals in its manifesto, N. Tulasi Reddy, APCC working president, said on Tuesday.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Tulasi Reddy said that January 20 was a Black Day in the history of the State. He said the decision to set up Executive and Judicial capitals was a historic mistake.

Had Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy mentioned that the capital would be shifted his party would not have won even 21 seats, he said.

In the name of decentralising development, the government was curbing and slowing down development. Decentralisation of governance was just a pretext to divert public attention from the fact that the State government had failed to get Special Category Status (SCS) and special package for the backward districts, Mr. Tulasi Reddy pointed out.

Another APCC working president Sk. Mastanvali alleged that YSRCP leaders too had purchased thousands of acres in the names of benamis in the north Andhra region.

Mr. Mastanvali said he would release details about the land purchases by the YSRCP leaders soon.

In the name of decentralising development, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken the State 10 years back, he observed.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed APCC president, S. Sailajanath, Mr. Tulasi Reddy and Mr. Mastanvali met former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy at his resident in Hyderabad.

They requested Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy to guide them in strengthening the party.