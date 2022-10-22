Three-capital proposal is in accordance with Sribagh agreement, says Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao

As the Chief Minister has come forward for the development of all the regions of the State, all the leaders, irrespective of political affiliations, should extend their support to the proposal, says Dharmana Prasada Rao.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao has said that Andhra Pradesh will have respectable and vibrant capital if Visakhapatnam is made the Executive capital of the State.

“It will also ensure the overall development of the State, including Amaravati, and lead to equitable distribution of income among all the districts,” Mr. Prasada Rao told The Hindu.

Decentralisation had been proposed in the Sribagh agreement of November 16, 1937, the Minister recalled. Eight leaders, who included Kasinathuni Nageswara Rao, were present at the time of signing the historic pact in Chennai, which was the capital for the Andhra region too during the British regime, the Minister added.

‘Equitable distribution of wealth’

“Well before Independence, the leaders of Rayalaseema and Andhra regions had agreed for decentralisation following a row over the establishment of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. They had sought equitable distribution of wealth and resources between all the regions. Now is time to implement the gentlemen’s agreement,” said Mr. Prasada Rao.

“Decentralisation will also ensure unity among all the regions. There will be no scope for protests such as the Telangana agitation. The future generations will be benefited,” the Minister asserted.

“We have 17,000 villages across the State. All their interests are more important than the issue pertaining to people of 29 villages”Dharmana Prasada RaoRevenue Minister

“Protection of the interests of the North Andhra region is my top priority as the region continues to be bracketed under the backward category with the successive governments ignoring its development. Now, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has come forward to do justice to not only the North Andhra but also the other regions as well. Irrespective of the political affiliations, all the leaders of the region should extend their support,” Mr. Prasada Rao said.

Dig at Naidu

Accusing TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of supporting Amaravati as the capital only to protect the interests of his party leaders and realtors, the Minister said, “We have 17,000 villages across the State. All their interests are more important than the issue pertaining to people of 29 villages, where land had been pooled to construct Amaravati.”