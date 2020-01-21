Three-capital plan will fail in long run: Pawan

The YSRCP government’s three-capital plan would fail in the long run as it went against the Constitution while unanimously taking such a decision, said Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan.

Speaking to reporters at the party office in Mangalagiri, Mr. Pawan said that the Jana Sena Party would take a clear stand on the issue after holding a discussion with its ally the Bharatiya Janata Party soon. He said that the YSRCP had adopted divide and rule policy for political gain.

Earlier, Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who was planning to visit capital farmers who were injured while protesting against the government’s decision, was reportedly prevented from moving out by the Guntur police.