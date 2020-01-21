Three-capital plan will fail in long run: Pawan

The YSRCP government’s three-capital plan would fail in the long run as it went against the Constitution while unanimously taking such a decision, said Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan.
Speaking to reporters at the party office in Mangalagiri, Mr. Pawan said that the Jana Sena Party would take a clear stand on the issue after holding a discussion with its ally the Bharatiya Janata Party soon. He said that the YSRCP had adopted divide and rule policy for political gain.
Earlier, Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who was planning to visit capital farmers who were injured while protesting against the government’s decision, was reportedly prevented from moving out by the Guntur police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.