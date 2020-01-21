Andhra Pradesh

Three-capital plan will fail in long run: Pawan

more-in

The YSRCP government’s three-capital plan would fail in the long run as it went against the Constitution while unanimously taking such a decision, said Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan.

Speaking to reporters at the party office in Mangalagiri, Mr. Pawan said that the Jana Sena Party would take a clear stand on the issue after holding a discussion with its ally the Bharatiya Janata Party soon. He said that the YSRCP had adopted divide and rule policy for political gain.

Earlier, Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who was planning to visit capital farmers who were injured while protesting against the government’s decision, was reportedly prevented from moving out by the Guntur police.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 12:04:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/three-capital-plan-will-fail-in-long-run-pawan/article30610012.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY