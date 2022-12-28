Three-capital issue of Andhra Pradesh contested in High Court through the year gone-by, the ball is in Supreme Court now

December 28, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The dispute over the proposed three capitals continues to rage three-and-a-half years after the Jagan Mohan Reddy government took an about-turn on Amaravati, which was till then a greenfield capital in the making so to say.

A few months after coming to power, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy kicked up a controversy by expressing his resolve in the Legislative Assembly to set up separate capitals for executive, legislative and judicial functions.

His government went on to pass the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act in 2020, which was repealed in November 2021 following a political backlash, and protests by farmers.

As the farmers walked through the undivided West and East Godavari districts as part of their Amaravati-Arasavalli Maha Padayatra, various civil society and people’s organisations who favoured three-capital move staged counter-protests en route and held public meetings in Visakhapatnam and Kurnool, with overt backing of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Almost ten months have passed since the Andhra Pradesh High Court ruled that the State lacked legislative competence to change the capital, and ordered that Amaravati should be developed as the capital, for which the court laid down timelines.

Then the State government filed a petition in the High Court seeking at least five years to create the trunk infrastructure in Amaravati, citing financial constraints and the difficulty in meeting the deadlines.

This was obviously not taken lightly by the farmers, who filed contempt petitions in the High Court. The government showed no intention to develop Amaravati as the capital and asking for extra time was only an excuse to chart its own course, they argued.

After much dithering, the State filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court in September this year, praying for a stay on the High Court order dated March 3, 2022.

The government questioned the authority of the High Court in ruling that the State cannot decide on the capital, by bringing into picture the fine line the Constitution has drawn between the powers of the judiciary, legislature and the executive. Also, the State asked how the High Court could adjudicate on Acts that were repealed by then.

Outside the courts, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party leaders have time and again made it clear that there is no going back on three-capital move by claiming to have the people’s mandate (to trifurcate the capital), whereas the Chief Minister had, in fact, vouched for Amaravati when he was Leader of the Opposition, as the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu identified it as the capital.

Decentralisation

As things stand today, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on making Visakhapatnam the executive capital and Amaravati and Kurnool the legislative and judicial capitals respectively, with the firm belief that decentralisation will play a catalytic role in development of all the three regions (north Andhra, south coastal districts and Rayalaseema).

On the other hand, critics insist that it is nothing but decentralisation of administration which will by no means ensure balanced development, and do gross injustice to thousands of farmers who have parted with their land for the development of Amaravati as the sole capital.

The Supreme Court stayed certain time-bound directions of the High Court, but the core issues, some of which are intertwined with the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, remains to be resolved.

Now, the big question is what the apex court is going to say on January 31 when the SLP and connected petitions come up for hearing. If Amaravati farmers get a conclusive verdict in their favour, it will permanently put a lid on the controversy.

The precedent that is likely to be set for States which might be thinking of having multiple capitals, in the event of the apex court invalidating the High Court order is anybody’s guess.

ADVERTISEMENT