‘Three-capital decision has no people’s support’

VIZIANAGARAM

10 October 2020 23:19 IST

TDP MLC Dwarapureddy Jagadish on Saturday asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue Amaravati as capital of the State as it was a convenient location for the people of all the 13 districts.

Addressing the media at Parvatipuram, Mr. Jagadish alleged that the decision to develop three capitals did not enjoy support from the other regions as well.

“Amaravati farmers had sacrificed their lands for developing the capital. Their fight for the last 300 days demanding that Amaravati be retained as the only capital is being welcomed by people of all the districts. The government should drop the three-capital proposal,” Mr. Jagadish said.

Alleging that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was violating constitutional obligations and framework for his own political gain, he said, “There is no change in the Chief Minister’s style of functioning despite objections from the courts. People will soon teach him a lesson.”