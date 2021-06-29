Three bodies retrieved from well in East Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

29 June 2021 23:37 IST

The bodies of three persons, including that of a girl, who died after their motorcycle plunged into an open well, were retrieved by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF-Kakinada) personnel on Tuesday.

The bodies were fished out from the open well at Dosakayalapalli village under Rajamahendravaram city police limits in East Godavari district. The search operation ended by Tuesday evening.

“An SDRF team was deployed to retrieve the dead bodies of the three persons identified as Chinnam Veerraju (17), Gummadi Sunny (17) and his sister Chinnam Sireesha (13). The SDRF has retrieved the bodies from the open well. The estimated depth of the well is nearly 40 feet,” Rajamahendravaram North Zone DSP P. Satyanarayana Rao told The Hindu.

The trio was returning on a motorcycle from Gummuluru village to Dosakayapalli when the accident occurred. Another person who was also on the motorcycle escaped with injuries. The deceased persons hail from Dosakayalapalli village of Korukonda mandal in East Godavari district.

Korukonda Circle Inspector P. Pawan Kumar Reddy said that the bodies were sent to the District Government Hospital for post-mortem.