 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three Bills passed to end bias against the deaf and mute, leprosy-affected, those with unsound mind 

Such persons can henceforth be appointed members of the Board of Dr. NTRUHS and will be eligible for registration as medical practitioners, says Health Minister

Published - November 18, 2024 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO/DEEPAK K.R.

The Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Legislative Assembly on Monday passed Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2024, AP (Andhra Area) Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Medical Practitioners Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and AP Medical Practitioners Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024. 

Introducing all the three Bills, Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar said they were intended to stop discrimination against the persons with unsound mind, the deaf and mute, and leprosy-affected persons, and were being enacted as per the recommendations made by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE).

He stated that persons with the above mentioned problems could henceforth be appointed members of the Board of Dr. NTRUHS and would be eligible for registration as ayurvedic and homeopathic medical practitioners and as medical practitioners in general under the respective Acts. 

In 2022, the NHRC had found that there were 20 Acts in A.P. (among 97 such laws in the country) under which leprosy-affected were being treated unfairly and those laws were to be amended to end the discrimination against them. Therefore, the NTRUHS Act of 1986 has been amended now. 

The MoSJE recommended in 2023 that the other two Acts mentioned above be amended to treat persons with unsound mind and the deaf and mute equally with other individuals pursuing careers as medical practitioners. 

Published - November 18, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / government

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.