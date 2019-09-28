Three bears attack farmer in Kalyandurg

Three bears attacked a farmer at Duradakunta village in Kalyandurg mandal of Anantapur while he went there alone for farming work in the early hours of Saturday. The farmer Karenna Chowdary, 45, was alone at the field at the time of the incident and could not defend himself.

Later, when other villagers noticed him with bleeding injuries all over his body, they shifted him to the Kalyandurg hospital for first aid and later brought him to Anantapur Government General Hospital for better treatment as his health condition was deteriorating. The farmer is, however, out of danger as of now. People have sought action from the Forest Department in either shifting these animals from there or in providing protective mechanism.

District Forest Officer Jagannath Singh said that people need to be alert in such locations as there were many bears in the forest and revenue lands close to the hillocks. Going alone to far-flung areas was always risky and people should avoid this as the wild animals did not have any boundaries and roam freely migrating from one place to the other, he added.