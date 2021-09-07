Andhra Pradesh

Three arrested on charge of attacking YSRCP worker

The Kasimkota police on Tuesday arrested three persons on the charges of attacking and injuring a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) worker Malla Bullibabu in the Visakhapatnam district on September 3.

The arrested were identified as K. Naga Uday Sai Kumar (26), V. Papa Rao (44), both from Kasimkota, and A. Shankar Rao (31).

Addressing the media at Anakapalle on Tuesday, Anakapalle Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Sravani said that old grudges and political rivalries had led to the attack. She said that Papa Rao had taken the help of Sai Kumar who attacked the YSRCP worker with a sharp-edged weapon.

Mr. Bullibabu is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.


