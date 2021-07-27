Three arrested in two cases, booty recovered

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 July 2021

The city police arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in two cases here on Tuesday

In one case, the police arrested two youth for allegedly gaining entry into an automobile mechanic shop and committing theft of ₹5,000 and also making good with two four-wheelers, which were parked near the shop, on July 26 at Gajuwaka in the city.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested T. Sai Bhargav (21) and Munna Kumar (19), both hailing from Rajamahendravaram, within 24 hours. The two accused were earlier involved in 12 house break-in offences in Rajamahendravaram and had gone to jail and were recently released, the police said. Both the cars and ₹5,000 were recovered from them.

In another case, the city police on Tuesday arrested 31-year-old P. Appalaraju of Aganampudi area for allegedly stealing a bag containing 16 grams of gold ornaments near Ukkunagaram area on July 15. According to the police, Appalaraju stole the bag from a family when it had come to a park and kept the bag on a bench for a photo shoot. Police have recovered the gold ornaments worth ₹37,500 from him.