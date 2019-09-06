Three arrested in Tirupati for spreading false information on proselytisation

The Tirupati Urban police have arrested three persons for making false propaganda of proselytisation at Tirumala hills and spreading fake information with mala fide intention.

Acting on a complaint filed by the TTD vigilance department on August 31 regarding the spread of false information in social media about the presence of churches in Tirumala hills, the police swung into action and tracked it to the Facebook page of one Arun Katepalli.

The viral post showed a forest watch tower as a church, and a metal pipe meant to fix cameras as a Holy Cross. The post caught the attention of Director General Of Police Gautam Sawang, who ordered the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan formed four special teams headed by Deputy SP T.T. Prabhakar Babu, which zeroed in on the watch tower situated in Mondodikona area of Thimminaidupalem forest beat on the outskirts of Tirupati, abutting Tirumala hills.

Arun (24), a resident of Kukatpally in Hyderabad, admitted to have shared the post from a WhatsApp group created by one Garikapati Karthik. The post was further shared on social media by Mikkineni Sai Ajitesh Chakravarthy under the caption Yedukondalapai Velusthunna Yesuprabhu Mandiraalu (Churches coming up on the Seven Hills).

The trio were arrested near SV High School ground in Tirupati on Thursday evening and a case was booked under Cr.No. 218/2019 u/s 500 and 505(2) of IPC for defamation and fomenting trouble between communities. Producing the trio before the media on Friday, Mr. Anburajan said spreading false information in any form would be treated as an offence and cautioned the youth to stay off such activities.