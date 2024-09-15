Three arrested in Tirupati after police raids on spas

The Tirupati police arrested three persons and rescued four women after undertaking simultaneous raids on three spa and wellness centres, in Tirupati late on Saturday.

Acting on specific inputs about sex work happening in some spas, the police department carried out raids on three centres. The team, led by Tirupati East Circle Inspector D. Maheswar Reddy, zeroed in on a spa on DBR Hospital Road and arrested three persons, including the manager, for indulging in sex work. Four women were also rescued from the spa.

Deputy Superintendent J. Venkatanarayana produced the accused before the media and warned the spas not to cross the line while providing professional services to customers. The accused were booked under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

