Three arrested in Simhachalam gold scam case

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 September 2020 23:10 IST

The Gopalapatnam police arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in the Simhachalam temple gold scam on Tuesday. The police during their investigation found that the amount paid by the victim was not ₹1.44 crore as stated, but it was only ₹38.2 lakh.

The arrested were identified as K. Hymavathi (39), R. Vasu (28) and D. Nagendra Teja (19). The police recovered 22 grams of gold, ₹2 lakh in cash, a motorbike, and six mobile phones.

Addressing the media at the Gopalapatnam police station on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that Assistant Executive Officer (AEO), Simhachalam Devasthanam, Y. Srinivasa Rao, in his complaint to the Gopalpatnam police stated that one M. Sravani from Nellore had sent an email to the devasthanam claiming that she paid ₹1.44 crore to one K. Hymavathi to purchase gold from Simhachalam temple in auction. She also sent copies of tax invoice and cash bills.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said that during the course of investigation in the case, it was revealed that the accused had created fake invoices and cash bills in the name of the Devasthanam. The signature of the former executive officer of the temple, D. Brahmaramba, was also forged by the gang, the police said.

After receiving the amount from the victim, Hymavathi allegedly cleared her loans to the tune of ₹ 17 lakh, purchased some gold and silver ornaments, a bike, and few others.

The accused were sent for remand. The police are still ascertaining the role of a few others in the case.