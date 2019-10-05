Three arrested in job fraud case

The cyber crime police arrested three persons, including two from Uttar Pradesh, on the charges of duping a youth to the tune of ₹5 lakh in an online job fraud racket.

The arrested have been identified Nitin Guptha, M. Goyal from Uttar Pradesh and one Rahul from Delhi.

According to Cyber Crime police station Inspector V Gopinath, one G. Vijaya Gopal from the city has uploaded his resume in an online job portal. The three accused — Guptha, Goyal and Rahul —called him and informed that he was shortlisted for a job. They also conducted a online interview and a few days later informed him that he has been selected. The accused later insisted Gopal that he has to pay charges for processing and a few others. They have collected about ₹5. 89 lakh over a few instalments.

After coming to know that he was cheated, Gopal lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime Police. Following the complaint, a special team was formed to investigate the case. The team arrested the trio from Uttar Pradesh. The team also recovered three laptops, three mobile phones and one router from them.

The three accused were brought to Visakhapatnam on transit warrant and produced before the court. The court has sentenced them to judicial remand.